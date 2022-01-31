SC deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WHNS) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 33-year-old man they say fired at deputies during an overnight chase.

Zackary Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux, of Mountain Rest, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, reckless driving and displaying a license plate registered to another vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were on patrol when they saw a black Ford Ranger driving on the wrong side of Whetstone Road in Mountain West. The driver, whom investigators later identified as Fiskeaux, initially stopped for deputies but then got back onto the roadway and began to flee, deputies say.

A deputy chased the suspect until they stopped near Oak Haven Drive and began to run away on foot but then began to fire shots at them as they chased him into the woods. They added that deputies did not return fire because of their proximity to a nearby home.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not hit by gunfire.

Adriane Christine Coble was charged with transporting alcohol with a broken seal and unlawful neglect of a child from an outstanding warrant, deputies said. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

Officers later identified a passenger who remained inside the truck during the chase as 28-year-old Adriane Christine Coble. Coble was transported to the Detention Center and charged with transporting alcohol with a broken seal and unlawful neglect of a child from an outstanding warrant.

Deputies worked with South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, and a K9 officer from the West Unit Police Department went to the scene to try to find Fiskeaux.

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should not approach but should call 911 immediately.

