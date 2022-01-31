SC Lottery
SC gas prices jump 7 cents per gallon

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was selling for $2.49 per gallon at a...
As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was selling for $2.49 per gallon at a Moncks Corner station.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State rose 6.9 cents over the past week.

The average price per gallon as of Monday morning is $3.07, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide.

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said.

That figure is 5.7 cents higher than one month ago and 89.9 cents higher than a year ago.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your area.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was selling for $2.49 per gallon at a Moncks Corner station.

The national average price rose 2.9 cents to $3.34. That’s up 6.8 cents over a month ago and 92.8 cents higher than a year ago.

De Haan blamed continued concerns over political tensions and crude oil supply for a trend he expects to continue.

“The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home,” he said. “Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

