SC reports nearly 26,000 COVID Cases over 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 25,803 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period.

DHEC’s data listed 20,625 confirmed and 5,178 probable cases. That data covers test results collected from this past Thursday through Saturday.

The data also included 217 deaths, 148 of which were listed as confirmed and 69 were listed as probable.

DHEC did not report a percent positive for Thursday’s data. However, they did report a 31.9% percent positive rate for Friday’s data and 19.7% percent positive in Saturday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,091,035 293,984 1,385,019 Total Deaths 13,299 2,181 15,480

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







