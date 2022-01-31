SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Treasurer: 1 in 10 have unclaimed funds waiting

South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that more than 615,000 new properties...
South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that more than 615,000 new properties have been reported to the State’s Unclaimed Property Program.(Storyblocks)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that more than 615,000 new properties have been reported to the State’s Unclaimed Property Program.

“We know that approximately 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed property. Each year billions of dollars get returned to State Treasurer’s Offices across the country,” Loftis said. “Over the years, we’ve found people with a few hundred dollars to claims valued at nearly $1 million.”

There is more than $750 million in unclaimed property throughout South Carolina. These could be in the form of dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits.

Every fall, companies that are holding unclaimed property for South Carolinians must turn these funds over to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program, which is administered by Loftis. These reports are then added to the unclaimed property database where the public can search for and claim these funds.

Since 2011, more than $260 million has been returned to South Carolinians.

To see if there is any money waiting for you, visit the State’s Treasurer’s Office website at treasurer.sc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
CPD says Arthur Clarence Middleton was reported as a missing person on Sunday.
Charleston Police asking for help locating missing man
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Police, along with the Charleston Fire Department, responded to a burglar alarm at the school...
Police detain 3 juveniles inside James Island Middle School Sunday
Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car

Latest News

The Charleston Place, formerly known as the Belmond, will hold a career fair Thursday at the...
Charleston hotel set to hold career fair Thursday
The main branch of the Charleston County Public Library opened later than normal Monday because...
Charleston library opens after power restored
Participants can sign up for $55 through Monday, and then the price will increase to $60 until...
Bridge Run fee increase takes effect Tuesday
The Martin Luther King Picture Awards will honor eight frontline workers who have served during...
Martin Luther King Picture Awards honoring Lowcountry communities