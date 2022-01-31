SC Lottery
Warmer weather as we head into the first week of February!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather is expected as we start out the new work and school week across the Lowcountry! Warming temperatures will be the big story this week. Today’s highs will be up about 10-12° from yesterday afternoon with plenty of sunshine expected. Highs will reach the low 60s today and tomorrow before climbing into the upper 60s Wednesday with 70s likely by Thursday and Friday. A series of disturbances will likely bring several chances of rain between Thursday and Sunday but the timing of the rain chances are unclear right now. Cooler weather is expected to move in by the weekend with highs dropping into the 50s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 72.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 57.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 52.

