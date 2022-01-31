Warming up as we head into the first week of February!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather is expected as we head into the first few days of February. Warming temperatures will be the big story this week. Temperatures this afternoon reached the upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine. This evening temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s, eventually into the mid to upper 30s overnight. Tomorrow will be mild with more sunshine, highs will be in the low 60s. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s Wednesday with 70s likely by Thursday and Friday. A series of disturbances will likely bring several chances of rain between Thursday and Sunday but the timing of the rain chances are unclear right now. Cooler weather is expected to move in by the weekend with highs dropping into the 50s.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 37.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62, Low 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68, Low 52.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 72, Low 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 57, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 50, Low 38.

