Classroom Champions: High school science teacher needs observational supplies

James Island Charter High School teacher Tracy Lyles wants to help her students see nature as...
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 53 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Science is a true passion for James Island Charter High school teacher Tracy Lyles.

She’s been motivating and teaching students for 17 years and is always evolving in the way she helps her kids learn.

Lyles teaches ninth through 12th graders Earth Science and Biology.

She says she loves teaching her classes outside instead of in the classroom and, surprisingly, most of her students enjoy it.

“I’m a really big fan of getting students outside. I want them observing nature. I want them to interact. I want them to get off the phones and be one with nature,” Lyles says.

She says with James Island Charter High School being surrounded by trees and plenty of birds and insects, she wants to help her students hone in on their observation skills.

She says there are plenty of things to observe around campus and wants her kids to be able to write detailed descriptions of what they see.

Lyles says observations and science go together like peas and carrots.

To help her class better observe, her Donors Choose project is asking for 14 pairs of binoculars.

She says observational skills are critical to helping students make sense of what they are learning.

She hopes teaching students how to use binoculars to describe the birds, insects, and plants around them will translate into helping them better describe results of experiments.

“I think the binoculars are just going to add another level to them being able to go outside and to see up close the things they see every day. We look at birds every day and very few have seen vultures up close. So to see the detail, I’m excited to let them do that. It’s going to be a really fun time,” Lyles says.

Lyles says she has found that fresh air outside is important to activate the mind of students.

She says if her students can spend time outdoors observing nature and these skills translate to improvement in other data analysis in her science classes, then it’s a win for everyone.

You can help get this project entitled ‘Double Vision’ Observing Nature funded for this James Island charter teacher and her students by becoming a classroom champion right now.

This project still needs $238 dollars to be fully funded.

Click here to donate to the project.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

