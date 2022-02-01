SC Lottery
Daniel Island Club to host two USGA Championships

The USGA announced Daniel Island Club will host the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and 2026 U.S....
The USGA announced Daniel Island Club will host the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships(USGA)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Daniel Island Club has been selected to host the 2023 US Junior Amateur tournament and the 2026 US Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships the United States Golf Association announced on Tuesday morning.

“The commitment of two USGA championships to Daniel Island is a testament to the enthusiasm of the club and the challenge that its two courses will provide to competitors in both stroke play and match play,” said Mark Hill, USGA managing director, Championships. “We are proud to add Daniel Island Club as a championship host site and look forward to bringing the U.S. Junior Amateur and the U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championships back to the state of South Carolina.”

“On behalf of Daniel Island Club, we are honored to host the 75th U.S. Junior Amateur and the 11th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships,” said Greg Keating, president and CEO of Daniel Island Club. “Our golf courses and community will provide an outstanding environment for the competitors to showcase their best game. We look forward to partnering with the USGA to deliver two world-class amateur championships.”

A starting field of 264 players will compete in the 75th U.S. Junior Amateur, which will be held July 24-29, 2023. Both courses will be used for the 36-hole, stroke-play portion of the championship, with Ralston Creek hosting match play. The 11th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball will take place May 2-6, 2026. The specific course has yet to be determined.

According to the USGA, the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball will be the 21st and 22nd USGA championships held in The Palmetto State. South Carolina most recently hosted the 2021 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton, won by Blakesly Brock. In 2023, Kiawah Island Club will host the 8th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on its Cassique and River courses.

