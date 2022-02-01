SC Lottery
DD2: Increase in students attempting to access blocked content on internet led to limitation

A recent increase in students attempting to access content on their school-issued computers...
A recent increase in students attempting to access content on their school-issued computers blocked by Dorchester School District Two’s filter led to school officials to limit the hours students are allowed to access the internet.(Storyblocks)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) – A recent increase in students attempting to access content on their school-issued computers blocked by Dorchester School District Two’s filter led to school officials to limit the hours students are allowed to access the internet.

Elementary and middle schoolers in DD2 will no longer be allowed to access the internet on their school-issued computers between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting on Monday.

Dr. Greg Harrison, the district’s executive director of special programs, said the district gets notified each time a student tries to access blocked content on the internet.

The district’s filter blocks out certain pictures and group and chat sites. In recent weeks, Dr. Harrison says they have noticed an increase in reports after 11 p.m.

The limitation will only apply to younger students. High schoolers should not be affected by the change.

“In general, for our elementary and middle school students, [they were] accessing internet in the late hours on student devices, so we determined in working with our principals and our cabinet decided to take a proactive measure,” Harrison said.

