Deputies search for man wanted in theft from Hilton Head home

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for the theft of jewelry.

Christopher Pittman, 27, is wanted on a charge of grand larceny, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The charge stems from the theft of jewelry from a Hilton Head home in January.

Pittman is from Hardeeville and is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of Pittman’s whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.