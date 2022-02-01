Deputies search for man wanted in theft from Hilton Head home
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for the theft of jewelry.
Christopher Pittman, 27, is wanted on a charge of grand larceny, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The charge stems from the theft of jewelry from a Hilton Head home in January.
Pittman is from Hardeeville and is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows of Pittman’s whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.