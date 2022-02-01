SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies search for man wanted in theft from Hilton Head home

Christopher Pittman, 27, is wanted on a charge of grand larceny, according to a release from...
Christopher Pittman, 27, is wanted on a charge of grand larceny, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for the theft of jewelry.

Christopher Pittman, 27, is wanted on a charge of grand larceny, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The charge stems from the theft of jewelry from a Hilton Head home in January.

Pittman is from Hardeeville and is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of Pittman’s whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Snipe was last seen on the night of May 10, 2021, Mount Pleasant Police say.
Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May

Latest News

A federal judge dismissed four vaccine mandate lawsuits filed against Charleston county...
Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuits filed against Charleston municipalities
Spoleto Festival returns to the Lowcountry in a little over three months and will require proof...
Spoleto Festival to require proof of vaccination from its attendees
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 9,934 new COVID-19...
SC’s daily COVID case count drops to 4,100
Flooding was reported Tuesday morning on Hagood Avenue near Line Street.
Roads reopen after Tuesday morning coastal flooding