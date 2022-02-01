SC Lottery
DHEC ‘strongly encouraging’ school testing protocol to prevent quarantine

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will send hundreds of...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will send hundreds of thousands of rapid tests to school district across the state this week that implement a “Test to Stay” program.(Storyblocks)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will send hundreds of thousands of rapid tests to school district across the state this week that implement a “Test to Stay” program.

DHEC says it is “strongly encouraging” schools to utilize the protocol, which it says will allow more students to remain in the classroom. 

Under the guidelines, students who have been exposed to COVID-19 can remain in school, provided they are asymptomatic and test negative between day 5 to 7.

To assist in the effort, DHEC will send 300,000 rapid tests to school districts this week that utilize the program.  The agency says it has ordered more than 1.6 million rapid tests total.

The Charleston County School District utilizes the “Test to Stay” program.  The Berkeley County School District does not utilize the program.  According to their respective websites, Dorchester District 2 and Dorchester District 4 do not utilize the program.

