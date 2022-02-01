Evacuations underway near NC fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII/CNN) - North Carolina firefighters are monitoring a fire burning at a Winston-Salem fertilizer plant that led to evacuations in the immediate area.

Crews asked residents who live within a one-mile radius of the North Cherry Street plant to evacuate Monday night because of fears of an ammonium nitrate explosion. Approximately 6,000 people live within that one-mile radius, firefighters said.

Fire officials said they were not able to get enough water inside the building because of how aggressive the fire is burning. Crews fought the fire for two hours before pulling back because of “a large explosive hazard.”

No injuries have been reported so far.

They also asked residents to avoid strenuous activity and stay indoors because of expected poor air quality.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, firefighters said they were assessing the fire every 15 minutes as they work to fight the fire.

An unmanned fire truck on the backside of the building is spraying water into the building, firefighters say.

Approximately 90 firefighters have been involved in fighting the fire.

