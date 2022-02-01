Family of cold-case homicide seek information from the public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man shot to death four years ago after a collision on the I-26 on-ramp is calling for people to come forward with information regarding the killing.

Dominique Lamando Sheppard, 48, was making a left turn from Meeting Street onto the I-26 on-ramp in downtown Charleston on Jan. 30, 2018, when he collided with another vehicle, according to police. After the collision, an altercation broke out and Sheppard was shot multiple times, police said.

Sheppard died of his injuries in what was ruled as a homicide. An arrest was made in the case but the charges against that individual were later dropped, and the case remains unsolved.

Sheppard’s family and detectives are seeking the public’s help providing any pertinent information to the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

