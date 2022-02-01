SC Lottery
Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuits filed against Charleston municipalities

A federal judge dismissed four vaccine mandate lawsuits filed against Charleston county...
A federal judge dismissed four vaccine mandate lawsuits filed against Charleston county municipalities Tuesday.(WIS/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court documents state a federal judge has dismissed four lawsuits filed over vaccine mandates.

The suits named the cities of Charleston and North Charleston, Charleston County, and the St. Johns Fire District.

U.S. District Judge David Norton signed the order dismissing the four suits Tuesday, according to court documents.

The lawsuits were filed after the cities, the county and the fire district all imposed vaccine mandates for their employees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

