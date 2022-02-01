Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuits filed against Charleston municipalities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court documents state a federal judge has dismissed four lawsuits filed over vaccine mandates.

The suits named the cities of Charleston and North Charleston, Charleston County, and the St. Johns Fire District.

U.S. District Judge David Norton signed the order dismissing the four suits Tuesday, according to court documents.

The lawsuits were filed after the cities, the county and the fire district all imposed vaccine mandates for their employees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

