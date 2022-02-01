SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes some downtown roads

Flooding was reported Tuesday morning on Hagood Avenue near Line Street.
Flooding was reported Tuesday morning on Hagood Avenue near Line Street.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say coastal flooding has temporarily closed two downtown streets Tuesday morning.

  • FISHBURN STREET - at Hagood Avenue: All lanes closed
  • HAGOOD AVENUE - between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street: All lanes closed

A coastal flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of the Lowcountry including Charleston, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties because of the potential for flooding.

High tide occurred at 8:03 a.m., but the National Weather Service said saltwater inundation will be possible for up to two hours after high tide.

