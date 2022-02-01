SC Lottery
GasBuddy reveals cheapest day to buy gas in South Carolina

What used to be the most expensive day to fill up your tank is now the cheapest. New data from...
What used to be the most expensive day to fill up your tank is now the cheapest. New data from GasBuddy show Saturday is the cheapest day to buy gas in South Carolina.(Live 5 News)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - What used to be the most expensive day to fill up your tank is now the cheapest.

New data from GasBuddy show Saturday is the cheapest day to buy gas in South Carolina.

As gas prices rise about 50% higher than a year ago, the price-tracking platform continues to collect data every single day. While Saturday is the cheapest, Thursday is at the top of the list for highest prices at the pump in 28 states, including South Carolina.

In 17 other states, Monday is the cheapest day to get gas.

If you’re ever in doubt, GasBuddy says filling up at the beginning or the end of the week will always be your best bet. They also recommend just shopping around and finding the best price because that can save you as much as $250 a year.

To read the full report and find cheapest prices in other states, click here.

Track the cheapest prices in the Lowcountry by clicking here.

