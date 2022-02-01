SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Long term side effects caused by COVID-19 affecting people in the Lowcountry

Dr. Edward Galaid, the medical director for occupational medicine services at Roper Saint...
Dr. Edward Galaid, the medical director for occupational medicine services at Roper Saint Francis, says that many people may be experiencing long COVID.(Provided)
By Enoa Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Long term side effects caused by COVID-19 are affecting people in the Lowcountry.

Robert Harris has been suffering from long COVID, and says that the long-term side effects have drastically changed his life. He used to be very active but can’t do half of the stuff he used to do.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever had to deal with,” Harris said. “If I had to put it simply I tell people to imagine the worst hangover you’ve ever had, but that’s every day, and nothing helps.”

Harris is not alone in this battle.

Dr. Edward Galaid, the medical director for occupational medicine services at Roper Saint Francis, says that many people may be experiencing long COVID.

“There may be 60,000 individuals experiencing some of the signs of long COVID in the Tri-County area right now,” Galaid said.

Long COVID is more common than people may think, and according to Galaid, you never know how long you may have to deal with the side effects.

“Long COVID can occur in about 30% of all folks who have COVID,” Galaid said.

Harris says you may think you are healthy after your COVID test comes back negative, but it is common to still to have Long Covid and a negative COVID test result.

“I’ve had all these tests, and they all come out negative, which is very common from what I read.” Said Harris

Harris wants to get the word out and educate the community about Long Covid. He hopes more people get vaccinated so they hopefully don’t hve to deal with Long Covid .

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Police, along with the Charleston Fire Department, responded to a burglar alarm at the school...
Police detain 3 juveniles inside James Island Middle School Sunday
CPD says Arthur Clarence Middleton was reported as a missing person on Sunday.
Charleston Police asking for help locating missing man
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Firefighters returned early Monday morning to the scene of a mobile home fire in the 1400 block...
Crews respond to fire at Summerville home

Latest News

Emergency crews are working a vehicle collision in the North Charleston area Monday night.
Crews working vehicle crash in North Charleston area
The college sent an email Friday to students saying they project they will not have enough...
College of Charleston limiting on-campus housing for 2022-2023 school year
Three weeks after the Charleston County School Board delayed a vote on the “Reimagine Schools”...
Outreach on CCSD Reimagine Schools plan includes email to teachers
James Island Charter High School teacher Tracy Lyles wants to help her students see nature as...
Classroom Champions: High school science teacher needs observational supplies