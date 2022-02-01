SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with his fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin declared Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s vast social and environment bill is “dead,” using his strongest language to date to underscore that any revival of Democrats’ top domestic priorities would have to arise from fresh negotiations.

Manchin, D-W.Va., said in December that he couldn’t support the version of the legislation as written. That essentially doomed the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure that had already passed the House because his party must have Manchin’s vote in the 50-50 Senate.

“What Build Back Better bill?” Manchin said Tuesday, using the legislation’s name, when reporters asked about it. “There is no, I mean, I don’t know what you’re all talking about.” Asked if he’d had any talks about it, he added, “No, no, no no. It’s dead.”

As he has in the past, Manchin said he remains open to talks. On Monday, he told reporters there hadn’t been any formal negotiations yet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Snipe was last seen on the night of May 10, 2021, Mount Pleasant Police say.
Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May

Latest News

A federal judge dismissed four vaccine mandate lawsuits filed against Charleston county...
Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuits filed against Charleston municipalities
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Medical examiner returns to stand at officers’ trial in Floyd death
A mother is urging for vaccinations after a boy apparently caught COVID-19 at a hospital.
Mom urges vaccinations after 3-year-old apparently caught COVID-19 in hospital
Christopher Pittman, 27, is wanted on a charge of grand larceny, according to a release from...
Deputies search for man wanted in theft from Hilton Head home