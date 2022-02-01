SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston and Charleston police departments selected for DOJ partnership

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new partnership between two local police departments and the Department of Justice strives to find violent crime solutions for communities in the Lowcountry.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Police Department have been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership.

“This grant is gonna do nothing but enhance our capabilities to address violent crime,” said Deputy Chief Karen Cordray with North Charleston police.

The latest data from the FBI says murders nationwide increased 30 percent from the year prior, the largest one-year jump ever.

“We’ve seen a significant spike in just violent crime nationwide,” said Deputy Chief Chito Walker from the Charleston Police Department.

Over the next three years, the departments will receive training and technical assistance from DOJ in areas like gun violence, investigations, community engagement, and crime analysis.

“Training costs money, and this is an opportunity for us to get some of the best training the department of justice can bring to us,” Cordray said.

Both deputy chiefs say the two cities, while also close in proximity, are facing similar challenges.

“A lot of our violent crime does stem across because criminals don’t know jurisdictions,” Cordray said.

“A lot of the things that’s happening impacting both communities and us working together is paramount in coming up with viable situations,” Walker said.

Cordray says since they’re in the beginning stages, they’re figuring out what specific types of training they’d like to have by looking into the areas in which they’re lacking.

“For the community, what it means is you’ll get a better trained agency, and more informative agency. Anything we can learn that will help us with violent crime also helps the community,” Cordray said.

Cordray says 10 departments were selected for the partnership this year, and CPD and NCPD were the first departments selected in South Carolina since the program began.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Snipe was last seen on the night of May 10, 2021, Mount Pleasant Police say.
Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May

Latest News

Around 4:53 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a shooting that was initially reported at...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
VIDEO: Judge dismisses lawsuits over vaccine mandate
VIDEO: Judge dismisses lawsuits over vaccine mandate
Charleston County School District staff are laying out the projects they hope to fund this year...
Charleston Co. School District lays out financial priorities, including vaccination van
According to viewers, an 18-wheeler crashed into the power pole lines. Authorities had earlier...
College Park Road reopened after crash led to downed power lines