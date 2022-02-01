North Charleston and Charleston police departments selected for DOJ partnership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new partnership between two local police departments and the Department of Justice strives to find violent crime solutions for communities in the Lowcountry.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Police Department have been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership.

“This grant is gonna do nothing but enhance our capabilities to address violent crime,” said Deputy Chief Karen Cordray with North Charleston police.

The latest data from the FBI says murders nationwide increased 30 percent from the year prior, the largest one-year jump ever.

“We’ve seen a significant spike in just violent crime nationwide,” said Deputy Chief Chito Walker from the Charleston Police Department.

Over the next three years, the departments will receive training and technical assistance from DOJ in areas like gun violence, investigations, community engagement, and crime analysis.

“Training costs money, and this is an opportunity for us to get some of the best training the department of justice can bring to us,” Cordray said.

Both deputy chiefs say the two cities, while also close in proximity, are facing similar challenges.

“A lot of our violent crime does stem across because criminals don’t know jurisdictions,” Cordray said.

“A lot of the things that’s happening impacting both communities and us working together is paramount in coming up with viable situations,” Walker said.

Cordray says since they’re in the beginning stages, they’re figuring out what specific types of training they’d like to have by looking into the areas in which they’re lacking.

“For the community, what it means is you’ll get a better trained agency, and more informative agency. Anything we can learn that will help us with violent crime also helps the community,” Cordray said.

Cordray says 10 departments were selected for the partnership this year, and CPD and NCPD were the first departments selected in South Carolina since the program began.

