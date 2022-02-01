SC Lottery
One extricated, taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Pawleys Island


Officials said one person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.(Source: Midway Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday in Pawleys Island.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the accident is on Ocean Highway at Blackgum Road.

Officials said one person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Highway 17 is down to one lane in both directions. Drivers are asked to use Kings River Road to avoid delays.

No additional information on the crash was immediately available.

