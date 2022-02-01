SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Snipe was last seen on the night of May 10, 2021, Mount Pleasant Police say.
Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOT looking for public input regarding statewide bridge projects
One westbound lane on College Park remains closed following a crash that led to downed power...
One WB lane remains closed on College Park Road following crash, downed power lines
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump pushes false claims that Pence could ‘send back’ votes
Through the Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Program and the statewide transportation...
SCDOT looking for public input regarding statewide bridge projects