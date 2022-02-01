Police investigating after man assaulted in attempted robbery at Charleston bus stop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives are investigating after a man at a Charleston bus stop was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the bus stop on Mary Street at 2:08 p.m.

According to police, a man walked up to the victim, who was waiting at the bus stop, and hit him, then attempted to take the victim’s cell phone.

“The victim did not give up the phone, and the suspect ran off,” CPD officials said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Detectives are currently on the scene talking with the victim and investigating this as an Attempted Strong Arm Robbery,” Sgt. Lee Mixon said.

