Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

Around 4:53 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a shooting that was initially reported at...
Around 4:53 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a shooting that was initially reported at the Cobblestone Village Apartments. However, police found the shooting scene at Waters at St. James Apartments.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment complex on Tuesday.

It happened at the Waters at St James Apartments on 1053 St. James Ave.

Around 4:53 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a shooting that was initially reported at the Cobblestone Village Apartments. However, police found the shooting scene at Waters at St. James Apartments.

The victim of the shooting was found and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened in front of the apartment complex.

Authorities say a couple of people are being questioned, and believe that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

