SC Democrats to push passage of hate crimes bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina House Democrats are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday to urge Senators to pass a Hate Crimes Bill.

The bill is named after the late State Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who was one of nine people killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015. The convicted church shooter, who is white, told investigators he committed the crime inside the historically Black church in hopes of starting a race war.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) has been fighting for this bill since that shooting.

South Carolina is one of just two states currently without one.

The bill passed the House last year but it is currently in committee in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.