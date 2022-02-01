SC Lottery
SCDOT looking for public input regarding statewide bridge projects

South Carolina’s Department of Transportation is asking for input from the public regarding multiple bridge projects across the state.
By Bryce Jacquot and Lauren Quinlan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Transportation is asking for input from the public regarding multiple bridge projects across the state.

Through the Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Program and the statewide transportation improvement program, SCDOT is looking to replace and repair bridges across the state, and three of those bridges are in Charleston County.

The department plans to replace the bridges at Swinton Creek and Simmons Creek, as well as repairs to the Highway 17 Ashley River bridge.

The Simmons Creek Bridge is currently load restricted and at the end of its usable life, according to SCDOT. The replacement will correct structural deficiencies in the bridge.

The bridge replacement project is part of SCDOT’s 10-Year Plan to improve the quality of the state’s roads and bridges.

Click here for more information on how you can comment on the project.

During last week’s Commission meeting, they approved a public comment period for the proposed bridge projects. The public can amend the program to include the preliminary engineering, right of way and construction phases of work for the projects.

SCDOT says they are ahead of schedule in their plan to make rural roads safer, replace and repair bridges and more.

They are taking comments until Feb. 21.

