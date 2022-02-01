SC Lottery
SC’s daily COVID case count drops to 4,100

State Health Department reported more than 4,100 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,100 new cases and 28 deaths Tuesday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Sunday, and listed 3,322 confirmed and 815 probable cases.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County1185123
Berkeley County93598
Charleston County19277269
Colleton County18523
Dorchester County10153154
Georgetown County19928
Williamsburg County43346

The data also included 28 deaths, 26 of which were listed as confirmed and two were listed as probable. None of the deaths was reported in Lowcountry counties.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,500 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,094,470294,7961,389,266
Total Deaths13,3262,18215,508

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



