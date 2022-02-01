SC’s daily COVID case count drops to 4,100
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,100 new cases and 28 deaths Tuesday.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Sunday, and listed 3,322 confirmed and 815 probable cases.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|118
|5
|123
|Berkeley County
|93
|5
|98
|Charleston County
|192
|77
|269
|Colleton County
|18
|5
|23
|Dorchester County
|101
|53
|154
|Georgetown County
|19
|9
|28
|Williamsburg County
|43
|3
|46
The data also included 28 deaths, 26 of which were listed as confirmed and two were listed as probable. None of the deaths was reported in Lowcountry counties.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,500 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,094,470
|294,796
|1,389,266
|Total Deaths
|13,326
|2,182
|15,508
