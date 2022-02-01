SC’s daily COVID case count drops to 4,100

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 4,100 new cases and 28 deaths Tuesday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Sunday, and listed 3,322 confirmed and 815 probable cases.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 118 5 123 Berkeley County 93 5 98 Charleston County 192 77 269 Colleton County 18 5 23 Dorchester County 101 53 154 Georgetown County 19 9 28 Williamsburg County 43 3 46

The data also included 28 deaths, 26 of which were listed as confirmed and two were listed as probable. None of the deaths was reported in Lowcountry counties.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,500 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,094,470 294,796 1,389,266 Total Deaths 13,326 2,182 15,508

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







