SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college

College officials reported Tuesday afternoon that police have taken a suspect into custody in...
College officials reported Tuesday afternoon that police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on Bridgewater College campus.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - College officials reported Tuesday afternoon that police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on Bridgewater College campus.

The situation is unfolding and injuries are unknown.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police is on the scene, WHSV reported. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Snipe was last seen on the night of May 10, 2021, Mount Pleasant Police say.
Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May

Latest News

A federal judge dismissed four vaccine mandate lawsuits filed against Charleston county...
Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuits filed against Charleston municipalities
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Medical examiner returns to stand at officers’ trial in Floyd death
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’
A mother is urging for vaccinations after a boy apparently caught COVID-19 at a hospital.
Mom urges vaccinations after 3-year-old apparently caught COVID-19 in hospital