Warming up with showers later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a pleasant afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees, temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Tonight will be cool with a few more clouds, lows will be in the low 40s. A storm system developing to our west and high pressure sliding off the east coast will allow for a few clouds and a slight chance of rain to head our way. We’ll notice more clouds in the sky to go with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday. We’ll get even warmer with highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front. A few showers will be possible but it looks like the best chance of rain may move through Friday night. This front will stall to our south and then return to our area with a cold rain by Sunday. Highs will fall from the mid 70s on Friday to 50° on Sunday.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Sunny. High 62, Low 43.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68, Low 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 74, Low 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Possible. High 55, Low 39.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 50, Low 39.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54, Low 39.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.