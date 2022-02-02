12th earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says another earthquake occurred in the Midlands early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the 1.3 magnitude quake occurred just after 12:30 a.m. three miles east of Elgin.

Officials say this is the 18th quake in the area since Dec. 27 and the 19th earthquake statewide.

SCEMD officials said the quake is the 17th aftershock from the 3.3 magnitude quake on Dec. 27.

Wednesday’s quake is the 12th quake of 2022.

