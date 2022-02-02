SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

12th earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the 1.3 magnitude quake occurred just after 12:30 a.m....
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the 1.3 magnitude quake occurred just after 12:30 a.m. three miles east of Elgin.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says another earthquake occurred in the Midlands early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the 1.3 magnitude quake occurred just after 12:30 a.m. three miles east of Elgin.

Officials say this is the 18th quake in the area since Dec. 27 and the 19th earthquake statewide.

SCEMD officials said the quake is the 17th aftershock from the 3.3 magnitude quake on Dec. 27.

Wednesday’s quake is the 12th quake of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

The Long Point Schoolhouse is set to eventually convert into a cultural education center.
Boone Hall Plantation partners with Long Point Schoolhouse
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Register of Deeds vote LL
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Midlands earthquake