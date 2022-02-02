For 2nd straight day, SC reports fewer than 5K new COVID cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,860 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the second day in a row cases fell below the 5,000-mark and the fourth straight day cases were below 10,000.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 3,038 confirmed and 1,822 probable cases.
Wednesday’s total, however, did increase over Tuesday’s 4,137.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|119
|26
|145
|Berkeley County
|91
|48
|139
|Charleston County
|221
|225
|446
|Colleton County
|15
|4
|19
|Dorchester County
|94
|78
|172
|Georgetown County
|33
|19
|52
|Williamsburg County
|14
|21
|35
The data also included 101 deaths, 70 of which were listed as confirmed and 31 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 36 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|0
|1
|1
|Berkeley County
|7
|1
|8
|Charleston County
|9
|7
|16
|Colleton County
|1
|0
|1
|Dorchester County
|6
|1
|7
|Georgetown County
|1
|1
|2
|Williamsburg County
|0
|1
|1
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported almost 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,600 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,097,908
|296,743
|1,394,651
|Total Deaths
|13,396
|2,213
|15,609
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
