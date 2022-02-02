For 2nd straight day, SC reports fewer than 5K new COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,860 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the second day in a row cases fell below the 5,000-mark and the fourth straight day cases were below 10,000.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 3,038 confirmed and 1,822 probable cases.

Wednesday’s total, however, did increase over Tuesday’s 4,137.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 119 26 145 Berkeley County 91 48 139 Charleston County 221 225 446 Colleton County 15 4 19 Dorchester County 94 78 172 Georgetown County 33 19 52 Williamsburg County 14 21 35

The data also included 101 deaths, 70 of which were listed as confirmed and 31 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 36 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 0 1 1 Berkeley County 7 1 8 Charleston County 9 7 16 Colleton County 1 0 1 Dorchester County 6 1 7 Georgetown County 1 1 2 Williamsburg County 0 1 1

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported almost 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,600 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,097,908 296,743 1,394,651 Total Deaths 13,396 2,213 15,609

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.