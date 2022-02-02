SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

For 2nd straight day, SC reports fewer than 5K new COVID cases

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,860 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the second day in a row cases fell below the 5,000-mark and the fourth straight day cases were below 10,000.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 3,038 confirmed and 1,822 probable cases.

Wednesday’s total, however, did increase over Tuesday’s 4,137.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County11926145
Berkeley County9148139
Charleston County221225446
Colleton County15419
Dorchester County9478172
Georgetown County331952
Williamsburg County142135

The data also included 101 deaths, 70 of which were listed as confirmed and 31 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 36 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County011
Berkeley County718
Charleston County9716
Colleton County101
Dorchester County617
Georgetown County112
Williamsburg County011

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported almost 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,600 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,097,908296,7431,394,651
Total Deaths13,3962,21315,609

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its weekly COVID-19...
WATCH LIVE: SC health department holds COVID briefing Wednesday morning
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
The Long Point Schoolhouse is set to eventually convert into a cultural education center.
Boone Hall Plantation partners with Long Point Schoolhouse
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the 1.3 magnitude quake occurred just after 12:30 a.m....
12th earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands