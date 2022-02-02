Authorities continuing investigation after teenager shot at Goose Creek apartment complex

SC Lottery
Police released a report on the Tuesday afternoon incident which identified the victim as a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is continuing to investigate after a teenager was shot at an apartment complex. It happened at the Waters at St James Apartments on 1053 St. James Ave.

Police released a report on the Tuesday afternoon incident which identified the victim as a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

At 4:53 p.m., police responded to the apartment complex and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Investigators also found shell casings in a parking lot in front of the 700 building and located a vehicle with a bullet hole in the hood.

