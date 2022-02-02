Berkeley County Library System distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library System is giving out free take-home COVID-19 rapid test kits at the Alvin Recreation Center.

This is the second time BCLS is distributing free PCR covid test kits in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. This time DHEC supplied the library with rapid test kits.

Anyone from any county can pick up tests Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on a first come first serve basis because supply is limited.

According to Gene Brunson, BCLS Library Director, they have approximately 100 rapid test kits and about 50 saliva-based kits. BCLS says they also have test kits at some Berkeley County library branches and those who can’t attend should contact a Berkeley County library for availability and test kits.

“I know a lot of people are having to have test kits or test results to either go back to work, school or whatever their situation may be. Maybe they just want to know for their own wellbeing and so that’s important, also with vaccinations and other resources that are out there in regards to covid,” Brunson said.

BCLS says they plan to distribute free COVID-19 tests for the community in the future.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.