SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley County Library System distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library System is giving out free take-home COVID-19 rapid test kits at the Alvin Recreation Center.

This is the second time BCLS is distributing free PCR covid test kits in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. This time DHEC supplied the library with rapid test kits.

Anyone from any county can pick up tests Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on a first come first serve basis because supply is limited.

According to Gene Brunson, BCLS Library Director, they have approximately 100 rapid test kits and about 50 saliva-based kits. BCLS says they also have test kits at some Berkeley County library branches and those who can’t attend should contact a Berkeley County library for availability and test kits.

“I know a lot of people are having to have test kits or test results to either go back to work, school or whatever their situation may be. Maybe they just want to know for their own wellbeing and so that’s important, also with vaccinations and other resources that are out there in regards to covid,” Brunson said.

BCLS says they plan to distribute free COVID-19 tests for the community in the future.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County Library gives out free COVID-19 rapid tests
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge dismisses several vaccine lawsuits
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Waters at St. James Apartments shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Vibez Restaurant shooting arrest