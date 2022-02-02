Boone Hall Plantation partners with Long Point Schoolhouse

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Boone Hall Plantation donated $100,000 Tuesday to the Long Point Schoolhouse to help renovate and restore the building.

The school, which is one of the last remaining Jim Crow buildings in South Carolina, was built back in 1904 and is the last remaining African American school east of the Cooper River.

Last year, the schoolhouse moved to its new location on Snowden Road, and plans are underway for it to reopen as LPR Cultural Education Center open for public use in 2023.

Long Point Schoolhouse also received a $25,000 donation from Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

