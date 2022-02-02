Charleston Co. Council lends support to bill establishing minimum qualifications for Register of Deeds

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council has voted to support a bill introduced in the statehouse that would set minimum qualifications for anyone looking to run for the Register of Deeds Office.

The 6-2 vote came down during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The Register of Deeds Office records legal documents, such as deeds to homes and mortgages, into the public record to prove that people own their property.

Council members said the Register of Deeds is dealing with a backlog of 59 days to record legal documents. South Carolina law requires these documents be recorded within a month of when the office receives it.

“And while I don’t think anybody can or will be removed from office at this point, I don’t ever want to see this issue happen anywhere in South Carolina ever again,” Charleston County Councilmember Jenny Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt said if passed, the bill would require a person to have a four-year degree and four years experience in real estate law or in the Register of Deeds Office.

Those who support the bill are hoping more experience can help prevent issues like these, but not everyone agrees.

Councilmember Henry Darby, who opposed the resolution, said the backlog is because of employees retiring or quitting because of the mask mandate.

He said the bill would set a precedent for other positions in the future.

“Now, we’re going to rush to judgment, based on because it’s something we don’t like?” Darby said. “Are we going to make applicable qualifications for all offices now? Is that what we’re going to do?”

Current Charleston County Register of Deeds Michael Miller attended the council meeting. He declined to comment on the resolution and bill due to a pending legal matter.

Miller was sued by the Finkel Law Firm in November due to alleged “willful failure and/or neglect” for not recording documents within one month of when they were received.

Bob McIntyre, who worked in the Register of Deeds office for over 20 years, says he’s in full support of the county’s vote.

“Every four years, that if we elect somebody who does not know how that office operates or anything about the office, we’re going to be back at square one, where we are now,” McIntyre said.

Starting on Wednesday, the Register of Deeds office will be open on a revised schedule for in-person recording until further notice.

