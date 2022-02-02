Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the City of Charleston Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest regarding a hit-and-run from over two years ago.

Law enforcement received several calls of a man lying motionless in the middle of Fleming Road and police found Allen Dunmeyer injured in the street on Aug. 23, 2019. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Dunmeyer was struck by a vehicle but have not been able to develop any leads in the case.

If you know anything about this crime you can anonymously submit a tip by calling 843-554-1111 or going to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website at www.5541111.com and click the ‘submit a tip’ tab.

If you do not wish to be anonymous and/or receive a reward then information can be directly provided to the on-call Detective at the City of Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

