SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Police Department seeks information in fatal hit-and-run

Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That...
Charleston Police responded to calls about a man lying on Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019. That man, identified as Allen Dunmeyer died of his injuries at an area hospital.(City of Charleston Police Department)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the City of Charleston Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest regarding a hit-and-run from over two years ago.

Law enforcement received several calls of a man lying motionless in the middle of Fleming Road and police found Allen Dunmeyer injured in the street on Aug. 23, 2019. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Dunmeyer was struck by a vehicle but have not been able to develop any leads in the case.

If you know anything about this crime you can anonymously submit a tip by calling 843-554-1111 or going to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website at www.5541111.com and click the ‘submit a tip’ tab.

If you do not wish to be anonymous and/or receive a reward then information can be directly provided to the on-call Detective at the City of Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

Palmetto Career Advancement is a non-profit training center. It will provide training,...
Working Wednesdays: Training center designed to help small businesses thrive will open this month
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in murder