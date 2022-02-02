Colleton County School District plans for modified academic calendar, allows for school year-round

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - If you ask students what they look forward to when the school year is over, most of them will probably say summer break.

It’s possible that by the 2022-2023 school year, teachers, parents and students in Colleton County won’t have as long of a break anymore.

The school district has plans to switch to a year-round academic calendar.

“We felt like something different needs to be done, and that something different is our modified calendar,” said William Bowman, Colleton County School Board Member.

The district said switching to a year-round calendar would help with teacher and student burnout, stop students from falling behind during summer break and offer more academic support.

School Board members said one of the main reasons for the modified calendar is to make sure students are performing at the levels they should be.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress showed in 2018, between 23 and 39 percent of Colleton County students have performed below the average levels in core subjects like math and reading.

This is a trend Bowman said has been happening over the last five years.

“Your students are not going to suffer from adverse academic affects from what’s traditionally called the summer slide,” said Bowman.

This modified calendar still has students in school for 180 days a year and teachers working 190. The district said teachers and students will still get breaks, but they’ll just be shorter.

“Basically, after every 9 weeks, we’d be able to offer them that additional assistance to get them to perform better academically,” Bowman said.

Some parents of students in the district said they don’t agree with this proposal at all.

“My children don’t get to see the other side of their family except for in the summer. I have a child whose father is in Alaska, and she has to travel to see her father and siblings. That’s when my kids get free time to do fun stuff,” said Brandy Harley.

Another parent said if the calendar gets approved, she would homeschool her kids instead.

“I’d switch and do ABC Mouse or K-12 or whatever, but they will not step foot in Colleton County Schools over the summer,” said Malinda Copeland.

School Board members said that the extra time spent in school instead of on a longer break would allow summer school teachers to offer additional help for students who may be struggling.

“Colleton County has an initiative going on to bring more jobs to this area. If you have an underperforming school system, people are not going to want to bring their companies here,” said Bowman.

Harley said, “For single parents like myself who have more than 2 or 3 children, it’s not going to make our lives any easier. If you want to make things easier, find teachers who want to teach.”

South Carolina’s Department of Education will have to give final approval of this modified calendar.

Colleton County School District plans to hold town hall meetings beginning on Monday, so people can voice their opinions.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.