Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported fire in North Charleston.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Dispatch shows crews responding to the O’Charley’s on Northwoods Boulevard.

Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was put out quickly and caused minor damage to the restaurant.

The restaurant will be closed while investigators determine the cause of the fire.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

