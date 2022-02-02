SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire at North Charleston restaurant

Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods...
Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was quickly put out at the O'Charley's on Northwoods Boulevard Wednesday morning.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported fire in North Charleston.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Dispatch shows crews responding to the O’Charley’s on Northwoods Boulevard.

Firefighters on the scene say a small fire was put out quickly and caused minor damage to the restaurant.

The restaurant will be closed while investigators determine the cause of the fire.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

The Long Point Road Schoolhouse is set to move to Snowden Road Friday morning with plans to...
Boone Hall Plantation partners with Long Point Schoolhouse
This is the second time BCLS is distributing free PCR covid test kits in partnership with the...
Berkeley County Library System distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County Library gives out free COVID-19 rapid tests
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge dismisses several vaccine lawsuits