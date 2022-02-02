SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man accused of spray painting ‘no more masks’ on rock at elementary school

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious...
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious injury to personal property, $2,000 or less. Rada surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.(CCDC)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who is accused of spray painting “no more masks” on a rock outside an elementary school.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Logan Rada from the Isle of Palms who is charged with malicious injury to personal property, $2,000 or less. Rada surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

The investigation began Tuesday morning when a deputy responded to Sullivan’s Island Elementary School for someone vandalizing a rock located at the entrance of the school. The rock is normally used to display decorative messages.

The deputy saw that someone had written in blue spray paint “no more masks.”

According to school officials, the rock was vandalized over the weekend.

The discovery was made when someone who was paid to decorate the rock came by the school, saw the message, and told the principal about it. A report states that the person who found the message covered up the writing before students and staff came back on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says camera footage showed a man leaving a van, shaking something, and appearing to write something. Investigators reported that school officials identified the man as Rada. According to the sheriff’s office report, the suspect is also seen days earlier doing the same thing.

The investigating deputy said he spoke to Rada who admitted to painting the rock, and also told the deputy, “Everybody paints rocks,” and that he thought anybody could paint it.

School officials said they wanted to press charges and a warrant was requested for Rada’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

The Medical University of South Carolina has over 1,400 patients on the organ transplant...
More than 20 patients likely to be removed from MUSC’s transplant waitlist amid vaccine requirements
Police released a report on the Tuesday afternoon incident which identified the victim as a...
Police continue investigation after teen shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
Hector Cuc Cac, 16, was last seen at his home on Sunday, deputies say. His cellphone last...
Deputies searching for missing Charleston County teen
Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Bianca Ical Maquin who was last seen by her guardian on...
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl