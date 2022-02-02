Deputies searching for missing Charleston County teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager missing since Sunday.

Hector Cuc Cac, 16, was last seen in the area of West Montague Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

His family told deputies he said he was going to a nearby Family Dollar but never returned home.

He was reported missing later in the day, deputies said.

Deputies say he has a cellphone but that it is turned off. It last pinged off towers in the Nashville area.

He may be wearing a blue outfit with a Toronto Maple Leafs hoodie and black Adidas slippers with a white logo and no socks.

He may be wearing pajamas, deputies say.

Cuc Cac stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357.

