Deputies searching for missing Charleston County teen

Hector Cuc Cac, 16, was last seen at his home on Sunday, deputies say. His cellphone last pinged near Nashville.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager missing since Sunday.

Hector Cuc Cac, 16, was last seen in the area of West Montague Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

His family told deputies he said he was going to a nearby Family Dollar but never returned home.

He was reported missing later in the day, deputies said.

Deputies say he has a cellphone but that it is turned off. It last pinged off towers in the Nashville area.

He may be wearing a blue outfit with a Toronto Maple Leafs hoodie and black Adidas slippers with a white logo and no socks.

He may be wearing pajamas, deputies say.

Cuc Cac stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357.

