SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph Jenkins (right) with murder.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has announced the arrest of two men wanted for a fatal shooting at a club.

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. and 28-year-old Joseph Jenkins with murder. In addition, Franklin also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Their arrest stems from a shooting in May of 2021 inside the Vibez Restaurant and Lounge on 2611 Ashley Phosphate Road. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kadeem Felder from North Charleston.

NCPD authorities said during an investigation, Franklin and Jenkins were identified as suspects, and on Feb. 1, 2022, they were both arrested by North Charleston police and the US Marshals Task Force.

Authorities already arrested Syqoune Moody on Jan. 13, 2022 in the case. He was also charged with murder.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Snipe was last seen on the night of May 10, 2021, Mount Pleasant Police say.
Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May

Latest News

One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
A new partnership between two local police departments and the Department of Justice strives to...
North Charleston and Charleston police departments selected for DOJ partnership
Charleston County School District staff are laying out the projects they hope to fund this year...
Charleston Co. School District lays out financial priorities, including vaccination van
VIDEO: Boone Hall donates $100,000 to historic school
VIDEO: Boone Hall donates $100,000 to historic school