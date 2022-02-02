Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has announced the arrest of two men wanted for a fatal shooting at a club.

Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. and 28-year-old Joseph Jenkins with murder. In addition, Franklin also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Their arrest stems from a shooting in May of 2021 inside the Vibez Restaurant and Lounge on 2611 Ashley Phosphate Road. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kadeem Felder from North Charleston.

NCPD authorities said during an investigation, Franklin and Jenkins were identified as suspects, and on Feb. 1, 2022, they were both arrested by North Charleston police and the US Marshals Task Force.

Authorities already arrested Syqoune Moody on Jan. 13, 2022 in the case. He was also charged with murder.

