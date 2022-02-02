SC Lottery
Lowcountry lawmakers sponsor bill to require qualifications for county position

Following a backlog of work in Charleston County, two Lowcountry lawmakers are sponsoring a bill to require certain qualifications for the county position of Register of Deeds.(Live 5 News)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a backlog of work in Charleston County, two Lowcountry lawmakers are sponsoring a bill to require certain qualifications for the county position of Register of Deeds.

State Senators Chip Campsen and Sandy Senn are sponsors of the bill, which was introduced in Columbia this week.  Shortly after it was introduced, Charleston County Council voted 6-2 to support the bill.  Council members said the Charleston County Register of Deeds has a backlog of 59 days to record legal documents.

The bill would require the Register of Deeds to possess a four-year degree or four years experience in law, real estate, or accounting.

Currently, it does not appear that Clerks of Court nor Registers of Deed need to possess specific qualifications or be required to complete yearly training.

As for other countywide elected officials, solicitors must be licensed to practice law by the South Carolina Bar.

Coroners must either have experience in death investigations, or be a law enforcement officer, nurse, doctor, or have completed a forensic science certification program.

Sheriffs must either have earned a degree and worked as a law enforcement officer, or have served as a summary court judge for 10 years.

Auditors and Treasurers must each complete 18 hours of continuing education annually.

