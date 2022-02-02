Lowcountry Signing Day Headquarters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marking National Signing Day around the country where high school senior athletes make their commitments to play their sport at the next level.
Check back here throughout the day for picture, videos and more from around the Lowcountry.
Academic Magnet
Oliver Abar, Lacrosse – Haverford College
Berkeley High
Hayden Newbold, Baseball – USC Lancaster
Austin Hewette, Baseball – USC Lancaster
Kennedy Olheiser, Girls Soccer – Birmingham Southern College
Jaymes Hayward, Boys Soccer – Coker University
Cane Bay High
Seth Robinson, Baseball -USC Beaufort
Jimmy Velez, Baseball -USC Salkahatchie
Kaleb Frost, Football -Mercer
Jerrick Manigault, Football -Limestone
Cole Sheppard, Football -Erskine
Randolph Varner, Football -Georgia Knights Prep Academy
Kimarion White, Football - Benedict College
Jayvion Johnson. Track and Field -Appalachian State
Bryce Cady, Bowling - Coe College
Cross High
Ashton Howard, Football - North Greenville
Ft. Dorchester
Davion Joyner, Football - Limestone
Marion Bootz, Football - Bluefield State
Madison Boyd, Softball - South Carolina State
McKenna Lewis, Soccer - Spartanburg Methodist
Goose Creek High
Khyon Smith, Football - Bluefield State
James LeVine, Football - ASA Miami
Ben Marabella, Track - Columbia College
Hanahan High
Joshua Shaw, Football -SC State University
Kaylee LeCompte, Softball-(SMC) Spartanburg Methodist College
Kaylee Barrett, Softball-USC Sumter
Michaela Conlon, Softball-Converse University
Kaylee Holseberg, Acrobatics and Tumbling-Lander University
James Island Charter
Trip Brown, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist
DJ Dickerson, Football - Fayetteville State
Hogan Garner, Baseball - Clemson
John Grant, Football - Coastal Carolina
Kayla Freeman, Soccer - Spartanburg Methodist
Owen French, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist
Hannah Higgins, Softball - USC Salkehatchie
Tia Lucas, Track and Field - NC Central
Lillian Ray, Soccer - College of Charleston
Jeb Stevens, Cross Country - Flagler College
Torren Thomas, Softball - USC Salkehatchie
North Charleston
Evander Jones, Football – Bluefield State College
R.B. Stall
Ky’Juan Mack, Football – College of the Desert
Terrance Mitchell, Football – Ramah Juco Academy
Nathaniel Rock, Football – Newberry University
Wando
John Bagwell, Baseball – Sewanee
Piper Barnhart, Cross County – Austin Peay University
Kendall Bensen, Swimming – East Carolina University
Kaleigh Bosak, Soccer – Chattanooga
Ben Bullard, Baseball – College of Charleston
Thomas Campagna, Baseball – USC-Lancaster
Morgan de Barros, Soccer – USC-Upstate
Ava deLyra, Lacrosse – Clemson University
Peter Foulke, Lacrosse – College of Wooster
Sophie Frece, Swimming – University of Tampa
Calder Garris, Baseball – The Citadel
Lucas Green, Lacrosse – Keiser University
Thomas Ketchin, Baseball – Anderson University
Regan Leach, Swimming – University of Lynchburg
Branton Little, Baseball – Wofford College
Destynd “Des” Loring, Football – William Penn University
Gabe Major, Football – William Penn University
Caitlin Mason, Swimming – University of New Hampshire
Kieran Maurer, Lacrosse – Anderson University
Laurel Maynor, Tennis – Converse College
Langdon Moore, Baseball – Allegany College of Maryland
Isabella Pecunes, Soccer – Providence Christian College
Caroline Richvalsky, Soccer – Chattanooga
Halle Schart, Swimming – Roanoke College
Mary Shaw, Swimming – UNC-Wilmington
Jet Solinger, Football – University of Northern Iowa
Kennedi Walker, Soccer – The Citadel
Madison Wood, Lacrosse – Florida Southern College
West Ashley
Dravian Blake, Football – Benedict College
Jordan Hoppes, Softball – Columbia College
Gabriel Johnson, Football – Muskingum University
Jahleel Porter, Football – Virginia Military Institute
Sakharis Smalls, Football – Benedict College
Matthew Smith, Baseball – Spartanburg Methodist College
Zaye’Quan Smith, Football – Bluefield State College
Enuka Taylor, Soccer – Guilford College
Calib Thompson, Baseball – Spartanburg Methodist College
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.