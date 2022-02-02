Lowcountry Signing Day Headquarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marking National Signing Day around the country where high school senior athletes make their commitments to play their sport at the next level.

Check back here throughout the day for picture, videos and more from around the Lowcountry.

Academic Magnet

Oliver Abar, Lacrosse – Haverford College

Berkeley High

Hayden Newbold, Baseball – USC Lancaster

Austin Hewette, Baseball – USC Lancaster

Kennedy Olheiser, Girls Soccer – Birmingham Southern College

Jaymes Hayward, Boys Soccer – Coker University

Cane Bay High

Seth Robinson, Baseball -USC Beaufort

Jimmy Velez, Baseball -USC Salkahatchie

Kaleb Frost, Football -Mercer

Jerrick Manigault, Football -Limestone

Cole Sheppard, Football -Erskine

Randolph Varner, Football -Georgia Knights Prep Academy

Kimarion White, Football - Benedict College

Jayvion Johnson. Track and Field -Appalachian State

Bryce Cady, Bowling - Coe College

Cross High

Ashton Howard, Football - North Greenville

Ft. Dorchester

Davion Joyner, Football - Limestone

Marion Bootz, Football - Bluefield State

Madison Boyd, Softball - South Carolina State

McKenna Lewis, Soccer - Spartanburg Methodist

Goose Creek High

Khyon Smith, Football - Bluefield State

James LeVine, Football - ASA Miami

Ben Marabella, Track - Columbia College

Hanahan High

Joshua Shaw, Football -SC State University

Kaylee LeCompte, Softball-(SMC) Spartanburg Methodist College

Kaylee Barrett, Softball-USC Sumter

Michaela Conlon, Softball-Converse University

Kaylee Holseberg, Acrobatics and Tumbling-Lander University

James Island Charter

Trip Brown, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist

DJ Dickerson, Football - Fayetteville State

Hogan Garner, Baseball - Clemson

John Grant, Football - Coastal Carolina

Kayla Freeman, Soccer - Spartanburg Methodist

Owen French, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist

Hannah Higgins, Softball - USC Salkehatchie

Tia Lucas, Track and Field - NC Central

Lillian Ray, Soccer - College of Charleston

Jeb Stevens, Cross Country - Flagler College

Torren Thomas, Softball - USC Salkehatchie

North Charleston

Evander Jones, Football – Bluefield State College

R.B. Stall

Ky’Juan Mack, Football – College of the Desert

Terrance Mitchell, Football – Ramah Juco Academy

Nathaniel Rock, Football – Newberry University

Wando

John Bagwell, Baseball – Sewanee

Piper Barnhart, Cross County – Austin Peay University

Kendall Bensen, Swimming – East Carolina University

Kaleigh Bosak, Soccer – Chattanooga

Ben Bullard, Baseball – College of Charleston

Thomas Campagna, Baseball – USC-Lancaster

Morgan de Barros, Soccer – USC-Upstate

Ava deLyra, Lacrosse – Clemson University

Peter Foulke, Lacrosse – College of Wooster

Sophie Frece, Swimming – University of Tampa

Calder Garris, Baseball – The Citadel

Lucas Green, Lacrosse – Keiser University

Thomas Ketchin, Baseball – Anderson University

Regan Leach, Swimming – University of Lynchburg

Branton Little, Baseball – Wofford College

Destynd “Des” Loring, Football – William Penn University

Gabe Major, Football – William Penn University

Caitlin Mason, Swimming – University of New Hampshire

Kieran Maurer, Lacrosse – Anderson University

Laurel Maynor, Tennis – Converse College

Langdon Moore, Baseball – Allegany College of Maryland

Isabella Pecunes, Soccer – Providence Christian College

Caroline Richvalsky, Soccer – Chattanooga

Halle Schart, Swimming – Roanoke College

Mary Shaw, Swimming – UNC-Wilmington

Jet Solinger, Football – University of Northern Iowa

Kennedi Walker, Soccer – The Citadel

Madison Wood, Lacrosse – Florida Southern College

West Ashley

Dravian Blake, Football – Benedict College

Jordan Hoppes, Softball – Columbia College

Gabriel Johnson, Football – Muskingum University

Jahleel Porter, Football – Virginia Military Institute

Sakharis Smalls, Football – Benedict College

Matthew Smith, Baseball – Spartanburg Methodist College

Zaye’Quan Smith, Football – Bluefield State College

Enuka Taylor, Soccer – Guilford College

Calib Thompson, Baseball – Spartanburg Methodist College

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.