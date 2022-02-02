SC Lottery
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Bianca Ical Maquin who was last seen by her guardian on...
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager who they say ran away.

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Bianca Ical Maquin who was last seen by her guardian on Nov. 10, 2021. According to a report, her guardian received information from her parents in Guatemala that she may be in Maryland.

She’s described as 4′11″ tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at (843) 740-5894 or (843) 822-1113.

