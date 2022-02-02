SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Popular HGTV series to feature Berkeley County homes

Rock the Block, a competitive home renovation show hosted by Ty Pennington, will show homes in...
Rock the Block, a competitive home renovation show hosted by Ty Pennington, will show homes in the Nexton community.(HGTV)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Government says that a new season of a popular HGTV series is set to feature homes in their county.

Rock the Block, a competitive home renovation show hosted by Ty Pennington, will show homes in the Nexton community.

The homes that will be renovated on the show will be built by Lowcountry builder Hunter Quinn Homes.

The show will air for six consecutive weeks while teams compete for bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

Nexton and Hunter Quinn Homes will be hosting a series of online watch parties for the premiere episode.

Click here to register for the watch parties.

The season premieres Monday, Feb 28.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Snipe was last seen on the night of May 10, 2021, Mount Pleasant Police say.
Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May

Latest News

One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
A new partnership between two local police departments and the Department of Justice strives to...
North Charleston and Charleston police departments selected for DOJ partnership
Charleston County School District staff are laying out the projects they hope to fund this year...
Charleston Co. School District lays out financial priorities, including vaccination van