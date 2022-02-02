Popular HGTV series to feature Berkeley County homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Government says that a new season of a popular HGTV series is set to feature homes in their county.

Rock the Block, a competitive home renovation show hosted by Ty Pennington, will show homes in the Nexton community.

The homes that will be renovated on the show will be built by Lowcountry builder Hunter Quinn Homes.

The show will air for six consecutive weeks while teams compete for bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

Nexton and Hunter Quinn Homes will be hosting a series of online watch parties for the premiere episode.

The season premieres Monday, Feb 28.

