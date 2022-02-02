SC Lottery
Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler's Knob the day before Groundhog Day in...
Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler's Knob the day before Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022.(Source: Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) - It’s Groundhog Day and people are waiting to learn whether a furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

People will gather Wednesday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summon him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. According to folklore, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists.

It was streamed live and seen by more than 15,000 viewers worldwide at one point. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch.”

Officials are hoping the usual crowd of between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors will return in person this year to spend money on lodging, food, beverages and souvenirs.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2020 forecast called for an early spring.

