SC health department to hold COVID briefing Wednesday morning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its weekly COVID-19 briefing a few hours earlier than normal on Wednesday.

The agency’s public health director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, will provide the latest update during a virtual news conference at 11 a.m. from Columbia.

She will also answer questions about the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and the latest on the omicron wave.

The latest release of COVID case data, on Tuesday, listed a total of 4,137 new cases, a significant drop from last week’s daily numbers. That release included case counts from Sunday since DHEC reports its data on a 48-hour delay. It marked the third straight day the daily new case counts remained below 10,000.

MUSC said on Monday its data showed the Tri-County area reached its peak in Omicron cases on Jan. 15, but reported it was still seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

DHEC’s COVID-19 briefings typically take place Wednesdays at 2 p.m. The agency did not specify a reason for the time change this week.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

