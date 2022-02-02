SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Teens alert neighbors about attic fire, saving 130-year-old home

Two teenagers made a brave save in Massachusetts when they noticed their neighbors home catch fire. (Source: WHDH, STILL PHOTO, CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) - Two teens made a brave save in the middle of a blizzard.

“It’s not something you can get ready for. You just got to go,” Graham Dalton said.

He and his brother Ian Dalton were driving to their mom’s house to help shovel during Saturday’s storm, when suddenly they noticed flames coming out of the top of their neighbor’s home.

“The fire went through the window in their front. It just completely blew it open,” Ian Dalton said. “The flames were coming out; it did not look like a natural fire.”

Graham Dalton called 911 while Ian Dalton ran to alert the homeowners.

“We’re very, very fortunate and lucky and we are very grateful to them,” Pat O’Neil said.

O’Neil and her husband were inside but were downstairs playing Scrabble.

“We had no warning before that at all,” she said.

They had no idea their attic was on fire.

“He came to the door, and I was like, ‘Hey, your attic is on fire.’ And he was like, ‘Is it?’ And I was like, ‘You might want to check that,’” Ian Dalton said.

The brothers and O’Neil’s husband then ran upstairs to douse the fire with water, working to contain it until the fire department got there.

The brothers’ quick actions saved their neighbors’ lives as well as the 130-year-old home.

“Another 15 minutes, and the firemen told us the house would have been totally burned,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil calls them heroes, but the Dalton brothers see it a bit differently.

“It all happened really quick, and I am pretty sure the adrenaline was just pumping through the veins,” Graham Dalton said. “And like I said, it’s not something you’re ready for, you just got to do it.”

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.
Search for 4-year-old missing in Virginia continues
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Two officers were shot and killed at Bridgewater College on Tuesday.
2 officers die in Virginia college shooting
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis