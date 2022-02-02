Tri-County nonprofit receives funding for families impacted by COVID and research

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tri-County nonprofit says they have receiving two grants to help supports families negatively impacted by COVID-19 and to elevate the conversation around kinship care.

Nonprofit HALOS says they are getting two loans from the Duke Endowment.

HALOS works with grandparents, relatives and family friends who are raising children to keep them out of foster care.

This is the second year in a row HALOS has seen support from the Duke Endowment.

“The continued support of The Duke Endowment is not only changing the lives of children in the Lowcountry through our pandemic aid program, but it will also change the lives of kinship caregivers and children around the nation,” HALOS Executive Director Kim Clifton said. “As the pandemic continues into 2022, we are thrilled to announce additional funds for families in need.”

HALOS says Duke Endowment gave them $141,036 for family COVID-19 assistance.

For kinship care research, the endowment gave the nonprofit $592,000 through a three-year grant.

If you are in need of assistance, contact HALOS here.

