Warming up ahead of an unsettled pattern!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer weather is the big story as we head through the rest of the week. There is a small chance of a shower late this afternoon and evening moving in from the Atlantic Ocean. After reaching the 60s this afternoon, temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. A few spotty showers will stay in the forecast Thursday, Thursday night and most of the day on Friday. A better rain chance will arrive Friday evening/night with our next cold front. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the mid 70s on Thursday and Friday but a big drop is on the way for the weekend. A few showers and a cloudy sky can be expected Saturday as a cold front stalls to our south. Highs will drop into the 50s. A wave of low pressure will develop along this front Saturday night increasing the coverage/intensity of rain Sunday. Expect a cold Sunday with lots of clouds and showers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. There may be some wintry weather mixing in on Sunday toward the Pee Dee and Grand Strand!

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Sun & Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 68, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 75, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Late. High 76, Low 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 53, Low 37.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Cold. High 48, Low 38.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 55, Low 37.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.