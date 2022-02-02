SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warming up ahead of an unsettled pattern!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer weather is the big story as we head through the rest of the week. There is a small chance of a shower late this afternoon and evening moving in from the Atlantic Ocean. After reaching the 60s this afternoon, temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. A few spotty showers will stay in the forecast Thursday, Thursday night and most of the day on Friday. A better rain chance will arrive Friday evening/night with our next cold front. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the mid 70s on Thursday and Friday but a big drop is on the way for the weekend. A few showers and a cloudy sky can be expected Saturday as a cold front stalls to our south. Highs will drop into the 50s. A wave of low pressure will develop along this front Saturday night increasing the coverage/intensity of rain Sunday. Expect a cold Sunday with lots of clouds and showers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. There may be some wintry weather mixing in on Sunday toward the Pee Dee and Grand Strand!

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Sun & Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 68, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 75, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Late. High 76, Low 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 53, Low 37.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Cold. High 48, Low 38.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 55, Low 37.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Midlands earthquake
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
A Milder Ground Hog Day On The Way!
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast