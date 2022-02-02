Warming up before another weekend cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer weather is the big story as we head through the rest of the work and school week. A sunny start today will give way to a few clouds this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 60s. There is a small chance of a shower late this afternoon and evening moving in from the Atlantic Ocean. A few spotty showers will stay in the forecast Thursday, Thursday night and most of the day on Friday. A better rain chance will arrive Friday evening/night with our next cold front. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the mid 70s on Thursday and Friday but a big drop is on the way for the weekend. A few showers and a cloudy sky can be expected Saturday as a cold front stalls to our south. Highs will drop into the 50s. A wave of low pressure will develop along this front Saturday night increasing the coverage/intensity of rain Sunday. Expect a cold Sunday with lots of clouds and showers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. There may be some wintry weather mixing in on Sunday toward the Pee Dee and Grand Strand!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Late. High 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 56.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Cold. High 49.

