SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warming up before another weekend cool down!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer weather is the big story as we head through the rest of the work and school week. A sunny start today will give way to a few clouds this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 60s. There is a small chance of a shower late this afternoon and evening moving in from the Atlantic Ocean. A few spotty showers will stay in the forecast Thursday, Thursday night and most of the day on Friday. A better rain chance will arrive Friday evening/night with our next cold front. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the mid 70s on Thursday and Friday but a big drop is on the way for the weekend. A few showers and a cloudy sky can be expected Saturday as a cold front stalls to our south. Highs will drop into the 50s. A wave of low pressure will develop along this front Saturday night increasing the coverage/intensity of rain Sunday. Expect a cold Sunday with lots of clouds and showers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. There may be some wintry weather mixing in on Sunday toward the Pee Dee and Grand Strand!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Late. High 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 56.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Cold. High 49.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Goose Creek apartment...
Police investigating after one person shot at Goose Creek apartment complex
Investigators each charged 31-year-old Edmound Franklin Jr. (left) and 28-year-old Joseph...
Investigators arrest 2 men wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston club
The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive...
Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Midlands earthquake
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
A Milder Ground Hog Day On The Way!
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast